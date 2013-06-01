NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Stapleton, who played Edith Bunker in the groundbreaking 1970s TV comedy "All in the Family," has died. She was 90.

John Putch says Saturday that his mother died Friday of natural causes at her New York City home surrounded by friends and family.

The stage-trained actress co-starred with Carroll O'Connor in the series about an unrepentant bigot, the wife he called "Dingbat," their daughter and liberal son-in-law.

Stapleton received eight Emmy nominations and won three awards during her eight-year run with "All in the Family." The CBS series ranked as the No. 1-rated program for an unprecedented five years in a row.