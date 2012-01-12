NEW YORK (AP) -- "All My Children" veteran Susan Lucci is returning to the world of soap operas. But this time, the stories will be real.

The Investigation Discovery network says Lucci will host and narrate "Deadly Affairs." It said Thursday the new series will explore real-life cases of romance gone wrong and the crimes of passion that resulted.

Lucci won lasting fame as devious, often-wed Erica Kane on the daytime drama "All My Children," which aired from 1970 until ABC cancelled it last September.

Lucci describes "Deadly Affairs" as a "real-life soap." She calls her hosting role on the show "a perfect match."

She says she hopes the show will shed some light on human nature.

Filming of the 10-episode season is expected to begin in March. The premiere is slated for this fall.