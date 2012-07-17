NEW YORK (AP) -- Baseball's All-Star Game hit a home run with viewers last week.

The Nielsen Co. says the midsummer faceoff between the National and American leagues was the week's most-watched prime-time telecast. Nearly 11 million viewers tuned in for Fox's coverage, Nielsen said Tuesday.

Otherwise, the week's biggest shows were reality and newsmagazine originals along with scripted reruns.

The season premiere of CBS' "Big Brother" reality show placed ninth for the week.

CBS dominated the top 20, helping that network to an overall prime-time victory with an average of nearly 5.5 million viewers. Fox was ratings runner-up, with ABC and NBC following behind.

NBC's "Nightly News" retained its audience leadership among the evening newscasts, ahead of ABC's "World News" and the "CBS Evening News."