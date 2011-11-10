All-Star Salute

By Chris Gardner

In Tinseltown, trends can fall faster than a Malibu sunset. But there's one fad that never fades -- no matter the decade -- and that's stars stepping out to show their shining support for U.S. troops, both at home and abroad.

In honor of Veterans Day, we happily did our research duties by compiling a virtual parade of patriotic famous faces who have shown their commitment to our armed forces by shaking hands, cracking jokes and singing tunes, all in the spirit of lifting morale and uplifting entertainment.

Whether it was one of Bob Hope's legendary Christmas day events back in the day or a more recent concert featuring Jennifer Lopez and Kid Rock, slide through our supportive show to see which celebs have waved the red, white and blue.

Jennifer Lopez lined up some appropriate accessories to accentuate her appearance and performance as part of "For the Troops: An MTV/USO Special" at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Dec. 8, 2001.