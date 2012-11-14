All the details on Dakota Fanning's new brunette 'do at 'Breaking Dawn - Part 2'

Us Weekly

Dakota Fanning is showing off her dark side!

The 18-year-old star was nearly unrecognizable at the "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2" premiere Monday night in Los Angeles. The usually blond actress, who plays Volturi vampire Jane in the franchise, debuted a stunning new brunette 'do on the red carpet.

Why the sudden switch in hair color?

Fanning's colorist from the Warren-Tricomi salon in Los Angeles, Jenda Alcorn, created the hue for the actress's role in the upcoming film "Night Moves."

Alcorn took Fanning's previous blond locks and transformed them into a spicy brown shade. To balance the star's fair skin, she kept the tones natural and layered it to add lightness to the rich color.

Fanning gave her fans a glimpse at her new hair color in an Instagram photo last month. The caption read simply, "Well look who turned into a brunette!"

"I try to do different things all the time. I try not to rely on trends. I think you just kind of work with what works for you," the actress told Us Weekly in March of her personal style philosophy. "My mom has told me that less is more and that you never want to look like you're trying too hard to be something that you may actually not be -- something that's not you."

