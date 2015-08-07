Behind every man is a best man, and behind every woman is a maid of honor.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had their best friends by their sides as they said "I do" on Aug. 5. Next to Jen stood longtime BFF Courtney Cox. Next to Justin stood buddy Scott Campbell, who is married to actress Lake Bell.

Two days after the intimate backyard surprise wedding, details are finally emergeing. The wedding was attended by 75 guests including Jen and Courtney's "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer, and Jimmy Kimmel.

According to People magazine, Sia performed "Chandelier" after the couple exchanged rings, and the celebration lasted till 3 a.m. She also sang happy birthday to Justin, as his 44th birthday is coming up (his birthday, of course, was the ruse that Jen and Justin used to keep the nuptials secret.) Howard Stern and Robert Downey Jr. also reportedly gave toasts.

Jen, TMZ reports, donned a flowy, white gown that was very summery.

"The couple made the big reveal once all guests arrived," the website said, "and Jen apologized for tricking everyone."

It appears that maybe not everyone was in the dark, though. Us Weekly reports that Jimmy Kimmel actually threw Justin a bachelor party on Aug. 3 at his West Hollywood home. The TV host has been close with Jen and Justin for years and they've even vacationed together.

Us reports that only those closest to the couple knew about the wedding and they only found out a month in advance. Jen did all the planning and kept everything incredibly close to the vest.

"It was done completely on the sly," an insider said of the big night. "It was their closest friends and very simple and intimate. There were lots of laughs as well as tears and the mood was light."

The maid of honor was apparently the last one to leave, dancing until 3 am.

The next morning, looking no worse for wear, Jen and Justin boarded a private jet to take them off to their honeymoon in Bora Bora. They weren't alone either. The couple is being joined on their honeymoon by friends Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka and Chelsea Handler. Courtney and Jason even brought their children! People reported that Jen and Justin wanted their friends to tag along on the honeymoon because "they want the celebration to last as long as possible."