Three people charged with breaking into American Idol winner Phillip Phillip's father's pawn shop made their first court appearance this morning at the Dougherty County jail complex in Georgia.

Phillips' Albany, Georgia pawn shop was burglarized sometime between the night of June 11 and early morning June 12, when someone stole a backhoe from Albany Sporting Goods & Pawn and drove it through the store, "leaving a huge opening in the back," Albany Police Department confirmed to ET Wednesday.

Maurice Sanders, 23, is charged with burglary, 2nd degree criminal damage to property, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, and obstruction of an officer. Quymeisha Wallace, 18, is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and burglary. George Ferguson, 38, is charged with obstruction of an officer.

Police arrested all three after stolen items from Albany Sporting Goods and the pawn shop were found through serving search warrants at two homes yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department reported that the business was empty at the time of the burglary and that they're currently taking inventory to see what else might be missing.

Phillip Phillips, the 21-year-old singer who beat out Jessica Sanchez to become American Idol's 11th winner, underwent successful surgery on June 7 to remove kidney stones he had dealt with throughout his run on the show.

