Lingerie model Angelina Tracy is speaking out against reports that she's had an affair with Charlie Sheen.

Contrary to the In Touch magazine story entitled "Charlie Caught Cheating" published earlier this week, Tracy recently told "Access Hollywood" that she and Sheen are merely friends.

"My interaction with Charlie has simply been rehab-related and we are JUST FRIENDS," Tracy wrote to "Access" on Friday.

"Interactions with Charlie have been IN THE COMPANY OF OTHERS," she added.

Tracy denotes joint stints in rehab as the source of their friendship.

"I personally have only known Charlie since he's been in rehab," Tracy added. "I have not met his wife, his children, or any other family members of his."

While In Touch claimed Sheen recently met her with a bouquet of flowers and kissed her, Tracy said that wasn't the case.

"I was given flowers only as a token of support because I have been going through a difficult time in my personal life, and he was trying to cheer me up," she wrote.

Tracy also denied In Touch's claim that she is a paid escort, referring to the allegations as "extremely hurtful and damaging."

Finally, the model also responded to the paparazzi photo of Charlie wearing a fake mustache and hat.

"He wore a 'disguise' as a tongue-in-cheek gesture because he knew he was being followed and he had nothing to hide," Tracy wrote. "He was just having fun with the paparazzi. He has been in a much happier and good-humored place since he's been receiving help to cope with the many stresses bombarding him since last December. He is taking his health VERY seriously, not only for his own sake, but for the sake of his children and loved ones. That being said, I have never seen him drink or do drugs, nor have I ever had a drink or done drugs with him."