LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Allison Iraheta says she enjoyed the role of little sister to the guys on "American Idol," and she refuses to pick a favorite among them.

Irahata, who was eliminated from the Fox TV singing contest Wednesday night, says her fans must decide on their own who to support now. She suggested they vote for "whoever they think is awesome."

The three remaining contestants are Kris Allen, Danny Gokey and Adam Lambert. The winner will be crowned May 20.

Irahata, a 17-year-old high school student from Los Angeles, told a teleconference Thursday that she's taking heart from the successful career of Chris Daughtry, a past fourth-place finisher on "American Idol."