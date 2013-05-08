Marnie and Charlie are over for good -- whether she likes it or not. Last month, Christopher Abbott abruptly quit his role as Charlie in HBO's Girls, leaving Allison Williams' character Marnie without a love interest.

His departure had "a huge effect on our show and [on the character of] Marnie specifically," Williams, 24, admitted to TV Line in her first comments about the behind-the-scenes drama.

"It's unfortunate that [Abbott] is no longer a part of the family," she added of her costar. But Williams is also confident that the writers of the show will make it work.

"The minute I heard the news, there wasn't a single doubt in my mind that [they] would come up with great stuff for Marnie to be doing," she shared. "And what we've done so far and what we're continuing to do is so excellent."

At the end of Season 2, Marnie and Charlie had reconciled their relationship after splitting in Season 1. Though Williams didn't believe their romance would last forever, she told TV Line, "It's almost as if we skipped her third season and have gone on to single Marnie."

HBO confirmed on Apr. 4 that Abbott wouldn't be reprising his role on Season 3. "He's sure the show will continue to do well, but as far as his character, he wasn't behind where it was going to end up," a source told Us Weekly of the actor's decision to leave. "He feels good about his decision."

