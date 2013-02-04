Following a busy awards season and promotional tour, Allison Williams deserved some fun in the sun -- and that's exactly what the Girls star got! The 24-year-old actress (her father is NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams) soaked up the sun and showed off her toned, tanned bikini body while vacationing in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Sporting a red manicure, Williams wore a black bandeau top and matching bottoms while reading a magazine by the pool. The brunette -- who's been dating College Humor founder Ricky Van Veen since the spring of 2011 -- kept her face out of the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Though Girls' series creator and star Lena Dunham often appears nude onscreen, Williams has yet to bare all on the HBO hit. Even so, Williams has filmed several racy sex scenes -- and she's watched them all with her family. "People are vomiting in their chairs," she joked during a recent appearance on E!'s Chelsea Lately.

In all seriousness, Williams said her family is "proud" of her role on the groundbreaking, Golden Globe-winning series. "My grandmother watched the first episode and she was like, 'This is feminism?' And then by the end of the season she was like, 'This is feminism.' The tone changed completely," the actress said. "She was really psyched about it."

