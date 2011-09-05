She's pregnant with a food baby!

Allyson Hannigan was the subject of pregnancy speculation over the weekend -- but it's a false alarm!

On Friday, the How I Met Your Mother actress, 37, was photographed hitting the Malibu Chili Cook Off and carnival with husband Alexis Denisof and Satyana, their 2-year-old daughter. Wearing a loose-fitting top, Hannigan seemed to be sporting a noticeable baby bump.

PHOTOS: The biggest stories of summer 2011

"NO, I'm not pregnant!" Hannigan Tweeted Sunday. "I just ate too much carnival food, that time of the month, hurt my back & couldn't suck my gut in, and need to do cardio!"

PHOTOS: Check out an adorable snapshot of Hannigan, her hubby and Satyana

She added of her less-than-flattering look: "And I'm NEVER gonna wear that shirt again!!!"

The good-natured star wasn't even annoyed at the assumptions, either.

"I do LOOK pregnant in that photo!" she admitted.

PHOTOS: Allyson before and after baby

Plus, she had a great time at the Malibu carnival -- where her little girl Satyana won a goldfish.

"The carnival was really fun! And Sati won a goldfish on her 2nd try! Put my ping pong throwing skills to shame."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly