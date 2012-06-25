Baby weight blues.

As Us Weekly first reported, Alyson Hannigan and husband Alexis Denisof welcomed the birth of their second child, daughter Keeva Jane Denisof, on May 23. Since then, Hannigan, 38, has kept a low-profile and only revealed one image of her baby girl's tiny hand on Twitter June 12.

But late last week, the How I Met Your Mother star sounded off on her worries for not losing the baby weight quickly enough.

"I think by Hollywood standards I'm supposed to be in bikini shape now that my baby is 4 weeks old," she tweeted Thursday. Instead, Hannigan shared, "My workout goal: Food drops in lap, not on belly."

Fans of the American Pie actress, however, showed her support for "setting a good example" and not rushing to lose the baby weight. Hannigan replied, "I still haven't lost all the weight from my first daughter. Oh well."

Little Keeva, now one-month-old, joins big sister Satyana, 3. The new mother-of-two also shared with her fans that she's not getting much sleep.

" 'Remember when we used to sleep together?' - - Me to my pillow," she joked.

