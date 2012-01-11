Red hot mama!

One month after announcing her second pregnancy, How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan has ditched baggy, oversized duds for more form-fitting pregnancy attire.

At Wednesday's People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the 37-year-old actress chose a strapless red cocktail dress and snakeskin heels to walk the red carpet.

"I'm wearing Alice and Olivia and it fits!" she told Us Weekly as she dashed inside to the show, during which her CBS series nabbed the trophy for Favorite Network Comedy.

"Alyson is thrilled to be pregnant!" a source close to the star told Us in December, when the actress was first spotted showing off her bump in Santa Monica, Calif.

Hannigan and her husband of eight years, Alexis Denisof, are already parents to daughter Satyana, 2.

"[Being a mother] has changed me in every way because my life is so much greater," Hannigan told Us in May 2010. "It filled a void I never knew was there -- it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy."

