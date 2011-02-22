Alyssa Milano and hubby Dave Bugliari are expecting their first child together!

"They're just over the moon," a friend of the "Who's the Boss" star revealed to People magazine. "They are so excited."

Milano, 38, married CAA agent Bugliari, 32, in August 2009 after being together for three years.

The former "Charmed" actress is reportedly due in the early fall. She joins the list of other stars who are expecting this year, including Victoria Beckham, Kate Hudson and Natalie Portman.

