Alyssa Milano Gives Birth to a Son, Milo Thomas

Alyssa Milano and her husband, agent David Bugliari, welcomed a son, Milo Thomas, on Tuesday, the actress's rep tells Us Weekly.

Born at 9:27 a.m., the newborn weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. This is the first child for the couple, who married in August 2009.

Several months before her son's arrival, Milano, 38, told Us that she was "so excited" to give birth. "I daydream about him all day, and I dream about him at night. I just can't wait to meet him!"

On Aug. 14, Milano and Bugliari hosted a baseball-themed baby shower for 35 of their closest friends at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, including Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Hanks and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

