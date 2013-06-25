Who's the boss? These days, it's Alyssa Milano. Now 40 years old and a married mother of one, the former child star graces the cover of Maxim in, well, not that much! Now promoting her new ABC soap "Mistresses," Milano goes nearly topless in an open flannel top and nothing underneath; Flashing her famous smile, the brunette also shows off her taut abs and legs, wearing tiny lingerie-style shorts.

Inside the famed men's magazine, Milano poses for another sexy shot in a white bra top, loose sweater and itty-bitty denim shorts.

Married to CAA agent Dave Bugliari since 2009, the actress who played Samantha Micelli opposite TV dad Tony Danza on "Who's the Boss" is now mother to son Milo, who turns 2 in August. She opens up to the magazine about growing up in the spotlight. "It wasn't weird, because I didn't know any different," she says.

"You know, I went through puberty like everyone else; it only got embarrassing when the show would take what was going on with me and write it into the show, like 'Samantha's First Bra.'" It was like, OK, guys, do we really need to do this?" she jokes. "But what an awesome time stamp!"

Milano also acknowledges that she's had a much happier ending than other former child stars — from her late, troubled boyfriend Corey Haim all the way through Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes.

"That was an era when TV child actors just didn't work after their show was over," she says of her work in the late '80s. "I think Christina Applegate and I are the only two who maintained some sort of career path past the shows that launched us." She adds, gratefully: "But I have a great family, and I look at a lot of these kids who struggle in the industry and think they'd have struggled no matter what they did."

