Actress Alyssa Milano is pregnant with her first child.

RELATED: See which other celebs are pregnant

Milano, 38, and her talent agent husband, Dave Bugliari, 32, will welcome the tot in early autumn.

RELATED: Find out which of your fave celebs love giving back

Milano's representative has confirmed the news to People.com.

The couple wed in August 2009.

RELATED: Check out these photos of Alyssa through the years