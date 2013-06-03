Alyssa Milano sure seems to have perfected the art of mommy multitasking. Returning to TV in ABC's Mistresses (Monday, June 3 at 10 p.m.), the Who's the Boss? alum, 40, managed to have the best of both worlds when it came to filming her latest project, though it kept her day jam-packed. "I had just given birth when we shot the pilot, so I was still breastfeeding," Milano -- who pumped breast milk every two hours in between takes -- told Us Weekly prior to her show's premiere.

"Bless those men that put up with me, because I wasn't feeling so sexy, let me tell you!" Milano continued, referring to her male costars Jason George, Brett Tucker and Erik Stocklin.

Taking on the role of married attorney Savannah Davis on Mistresses -- the U.S. revamp of the popular BBC drama -- Milano appreciated the fact that she could portray a strong, sexy woman on the small screen. "I love playing women that are flawed, and right from the pilot, she makes a decision that has some heavy consequences, so I knew that that exploration would be really challenging and fun to play," explained Milano, who costars alongside Yunjin Kim, Jes Macallan and Rochelle Aytes.

"The foundation of the show is the friendship between the women, and no matter what situation that we get ourselves into . . . we have the support of our friends. If they can't be honest with you, then who can?" says Milano. "Combined they make the perfect woman. They each represent different parts of a woman's psyche and being, and they complete each other."

Another selling point for Milano was the fact that Mistresses -- featuring an ensemble cast -- filmed close to home and afforded her a flexible schedule. "Having some stability and security of being in Los Angeles and knowing my son can come with me to work [was a big factor]," the actress tells Us. "The fact that it's an ensemble also means I get a couple days off a week so I can be with my child."

Mistresses premieres Monday, June 3 at 10 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alyssa Milano Pumped Breast Milk Every Two Hours On Set of Mistresses