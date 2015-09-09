Be careful out there! Amal Clooney is literally putting herself in harm's way this week as she visits the Maldives for her work.

"Amal is in a pretty rough spot right now in the Maldives," a source told People magazine.

George Clooney's wife, a human rights attorney, is in the South Asian country to meet with Mohamed Nasheed, the country's former president who is currently imprisoned for "terrorism." Amal has called his imprisonment "arbitrary and in violation of international law." She is working pro bono to defend the country's first democratically-elected president.

"President Nasheed is a really good, forward-thinking man, in a really dangerous situation, and Amal being there is really tricky and really dangerous," the source close to George's wife said.

The situation is potentially deadly, actually. Just last week, Amal's co-counsel was stabbed in the head by masked men outside of his hotel. He remains in critical condition.

Following the unmitigated attack, Amnesty International issued a warning about visiting the country. "Maldives authorities must ensure that human rights defenders can work free from fear of reprisals. Political tensions in Maldives are running high, and there is a climate of fear spreading among opposition supporters and human rights defenders, as the human rights situation has deteriorated over the past two years."

For Amal, she knows that danger comes with the job, and she's willing to accept that for her causes.

"She's in a place she knew was dangerous going in, but this is her [work]," the source says. "She's doing such an amazing job and taking such big risks and doing it all for no money. These are cases that aren't easily won."

People's source continued, "She's always been this way. She did a little bit of corporate law early on in New York and realized it was boring and she wanted to be a human rights attorney. It's what drives her. It's not about fame or money or any of that for her."

In fact, Clooney's rep recently confirmed that Amal turned down a multi-million dollar offer to basically be a stylish socialite.

"She was very flattered but it's just not what she's interested in doing," the rep said. "She's been offered huge amounts of money to not do this job and to just be famous and pretty and stylish. But she doesn't even blink. She says, 'That's not who I am and that's not what I do.'"