The most powerful woman in London has been announced, and it's not who you may think.

Princess Kate Middleton is not the most influential in London. Amal Clooney, with a recent name change, takes the honor from London's Evening Standard.

According to their "The 1000 Power List" of 2014, Mrs. Clooney is fourth and the first female.

In order, the top spots went to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, the Mayor of London, Boris Johnson,the founder of Deep Mind Technologies, Demis Hassabis, and then George Clooney's wife.

Amal is a human rights lawyer who went back to work shortly after her honeymoon and extravagant wedding in Venice to actor George Clooney.

On this top 20 list, she is more influential than Prince Harry, Victoria Beckham and England's Prime Minister David Cameron.

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge came in 7th, but her son, Prince George was number one.