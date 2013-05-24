Amanda Bynes appears in court following arrest for marijuana possession

amanda bynes arrested

By Wonderwall Editors

Amanda Bynes was released without bail from police custody following a court appearance in New York on Friday morning after being charged with reckless endangerment.

The actress was arrested at her New York apartment on May 23 after a building official contacted the police about the 27-year-old, who was allegedly smoking marijuana in the lobby. When officers arrived at her apartment, they noticed a dense amount of smoke and a bong, which the troubled star threw out of the window.

Amanda was first taken to the Roosevelt Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and then escorted to the Midtown Precinct North station, where she reportedly spent the night in a holding cell. She was booked for criminal possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment and felony tampering with evidence. AP reports that her attorney denies the incident.

On Friday morning, a judge set a July court date for the actress, and warned her that an arrest warrant would be issued if she missed the scheduled appearance.

Two mug shots of Amanda have hit the web: one with her wearing a messy blond wig that was taken at approximately 7:42 p.m. last night, and another that reveals her shaved head.

Click through for Amanda's mug shot and more photos from her court appearance and journey home ...