Amanda Bynes appears in New York court in suspected bong toss

NEW YORK (AP) -- Amanda Bynes wore a long aqua wig, false eyelashes and black sweatpants and a tank top for a brief court appearance Tuesday on allegations that she chucked a marijuana bong out the window of her 36th-floor Manhattan apartment.

The 27-year-old actress did not speak during the hearing that lasted mere minutes, but she drew a throng of photographers and television cameras as she entered and left the criminal court building in lower Manhattan. Neither she nor her attorney spoke to reporters outside court.

Bynes was arrested May 23 after building officials at her midtown apartment called police to complain that she was rolling a joint and smoking pot in the lobby. Officers went to her apartment, where they said they saw heavy smoke and a bong sitting on the kitchen counter. They said she tossed the bong out the window in front of them, according to prosecutors. A day later, in her first court appearance, she wore a disheveled blond wig.

Bynes rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon's "All That" and has also starred in several films, including 2010's "Easy A." But she has been in the news more recently because of several scrapes with the law and bizarre public behavior.

In a Twitter post after her first court appearance, she accused the officers who arrested her of sexual assault; police are looking into her claims. She also has taken to social media to criticize a host of celebrities recently.

