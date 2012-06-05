Amanda Bynes is taking her DUI case straight to the Commander in Chief.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old "What I Like About You" actress was formally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs following an April 6 run-in with a cop car. E! News reports that Bynes is also accused of refusing a police officer's request to complete a chemical test to determine what substances were in her system.

But Bynes isn't going to take her charges lying down. After being charged, she Tweeted President Barack Obama to plead her case.

"Hey @BarackObama... I don't drink. Please fire the cop who arrested me," she wrote in a tweet to the President's re-election campaign Twitter account. "I also don't hit and run. The end."

About a month after her her April 6 incident, Bynes was involved in an alleged hit-and-run in Hollywood, according to TMZ. She sideswiped another vehicle while she was trying to pass on the right in her Range Rover SUV. Though the actress continued driving after making contact, she reportedly cooperated with police when they caught up with her, telling authorities she didn't realize she had struck the other car.

An arraignment for Bynes' DUI case is scheduled for Wednesday morning; because it is a misdemeanor charge, only her lawyer is expected in court.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Charged With DUI, Asks Obama to Get Cop Fired