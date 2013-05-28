Amanda Bynes and Chrissy Teigen are at war on Twitter. The 27-year-old former Nickelodeon star slammed the 27-year-old model in a Twitter message Tuesday, after Teigen tweeted advice to Bynes' fans.

"The fact that Amanda Bynes has any 'support' to retweet is really unsettling," Teigen wrote. "Support people with mental illness, yes. But don't condone/enable scary and poor behavior."

Bynes didn't "condone" Teigen's message, and fired back a lengthy rant against the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

"Chrissy Teigen, you're not a pretty model compared to me. I signed to Ford models at age 13. I don't look up to you beauty wise. I'm far prettier than you!" she argued. "I'm offended that you're saying I have a mental illness when I show no sign of it, but thankfully not one man that wants me wants you and you are an old ugly model compared to me! You look 45! You're not pretty so I'm not intimidated by you! I think you're jealous that you're just an ugly model who's career is uninspiring! I don't respect you! You're no beauty queen! I'm a beauty queen!"

John Legend's typically outspoken fiancee, who recently engaged in a Twitter war with Teen Mom-turned-adult film star Farrah Abraham's fans, wouldn't engage.

"Nope. Not going to indulge," she responded. "Wish the best for her, truly."

And Teigen begged her followers to do the same. "Don't, guys. Just don't," she wrote. "I never ask anything of you guys but please. I don't need defending and please stop writing her. It's not funny, it's sad."

Teigen isn't the only star who has tried to offer Bynes some advice following her May 23 arrest in New York for alleged marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence. On May 28, Courtney Love tweeted Bynes to "pull it together, dude."

The former actress quickly responded to the 48-year-old singer's tweet -- with another "ugly" insult. "Courtney Love is the ugliest woman I've ever seen," Bynes wrote. "To be mentioned by her at all makes me and all my friends laugh!"

