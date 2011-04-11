Too soon?

Last week, Amanda Bynes' 4-month-old Pomeranian died after getting lost. But she didn't wait long to replace the pooch.

"Thank you guys for all of your messages about Little Angel," Bynes, 25, wrote on her Twitter page Monday. "I got another pomeranian puppy that I'd like to introduce to you, her name is Tiara :)"

The actress, who most recently appeared in "Easy A," then posted an adorable pic of her new Pomeranian and gave a shout-out to the breeder where she got the pup.

"If you ever want to get a perfect puppy check www.staryorkie.com and go to their kennel," she wrote. "I love Gina and Ben and they have the best puppies."

