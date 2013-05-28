Amanda Bynes has a knack for stirring up controversy on Twitter, but the actress is denying reports that she bashed Rihanna via the social networking site on Sunday, May 26. "Chris Brown beat you because you're not pretty enough," the Hairspray actress is quoted as tweeting to the pop star, who was physically assaulted by Brown after a pre-Grammys bash in February 2009.

That same day, Rihanna wrote, "Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?" Many users believed the 25-year-old was responding to Bynes, though Rihanna did not explicitly name Bynes in her tweet. Bynes' tweets have since been deleted.

The What I Like About You star denied any wrongdoing in a Twitter rant May 27. "I saw a bunch of mocked up tweets about me bashing Rihanna in my mentions. I'm followed by so many people that someone is always mocking up fake tweets, so I feel the need to address them! Rihanna and I met and I'm sure we'll be in a music video together one day!" the former child star wrote. "That's one of the mocked up images. They took photos of me from outside and morphed them onto someone else's body."

In regards to her May 23 arrest (for which she was charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment), Bynes told her Twitter followers, "I am allergic to marijuana and alcohol but I smoke tobacco. Why does Rihanna smoke weed and not get in trouble for it but I smoke tobacco and people think I'm on drugs?"

"I refuse to be treated like someone I'm not, which is why I fought for myself and am suing everyone involved. I don't need to go to rehab," continued Bynes, who plans to become a rapper. "My lawyer knows I'm a model citizen who doesn't partake in drugs. He's going to court this week to set the record straight again on my behalf. Thankfully I'm an educated multi-millionaire who knows better than to speak to . . . cops without my lawyer."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Denies Bashing Rihanna on Twitter, Plans to Become a Rapper