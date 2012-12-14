Amanda Bynes enters settlement in hit-and-run case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Amanda Bynes has resolved a misdemeanor hit-and-run case after entering into a civil settlement with other drivers.

Court records show Bynes entered a civil compromise to end the case, and her attorney informed a Los Angeles court on Thursday. Bynes was charged with leaving the scene of accidents in April and August without providing the proper information.

Defendants in certain California misdemeanor cases are allowed to enter civil settlements to resolve criminal cases.

City Attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan says prosecutors objected to the dismissal, noting other instances in which Bynes has been cited for driving without a license and her pending DUI case.

Bynes rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon's "All That" and "The Amanda Show," and has starred in several films, including 2010's "Easy A."

Keep clicking for more photos of Amanda Bynes ...