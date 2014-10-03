Nearly a week after her DUI arrest and days after her parents told reporters they were unaware of their daughter's whereabouts, Amanda Bynes has been spotted.

The "What I Like About You" actress was first seen dining at Gladstone's, a restaurant at Los Angeles International Airport, on Thursday night. She then jetted off to New York, where cameras caught her at JFK. She showed up with a band-aid on her face.

Bynes being in New York is a violation of her probation -- she is currently serving three years probation for her first DUI arrest made back in 2012 -- and a defense attorney would tell you that she could face jail time.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the 28-year-old actress was booked for a misdemeanor after police pulled her over at 3 a.m. when they observed her white Mercedes-Benz stopped in the middle of an intersection. The authorities later "determined she was under the influence of an unknown drug which impaired her driving." Her next court date for her current run-in with the law will be in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.

A few days following her arrest, the actress' father, Rick Bynes, told X17 that he had not seen or spoken to his daughter since she was taken into custody. He also claimed that he didn't even know she was arrested until reporters broke the news. "We know nothing about this. We were called by the press," he said. "I'm getting calls all day long. That's all I know."

After a year of bizarre tweets and behavior in 2013, Bynes seemed to be on the up and up. On Dec. 5, 2013, she was released from a Malibu rehabilitation facility after about five months of treatment. In January, she also agreed to see a counselor twice a week for the next six months to get charges of her allegedly throwing a marijuana bong out the window of her apartment in New York City in May 2013 dismissed.

Now it appears Bynes might be back on Twitter -- but if so, it's under an alias. It's suspected that the handle @PersianLa27 belongs to the actress as the tweets seem to be in line with the bizarre messages she was sending prior to her time in rehab under @AmandaBynes.

But then again, just hours before she had yelled at Twitter user @3vil_b0y for writing "Amanda bynes is at LAX," firing back, "DELETE THIS PLEASE! IT'S NOT ME! THANKS!"

Early this morning, @PerisanLa27 wrote: "Good Morning NYC."

Until @PersianLA27 starts posting bizarre Amanda Bynes selfies, we may never know.