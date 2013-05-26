Following her Thursday, May 23 arrest for marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment, Amanda Bynes is on a mission to clear her name -- and fix her hair.

The 27-year-old actress was spotted out shopping for new wigs to cover her shaved head in New York City on Saturday. The Easy A actress looked stylish for her outing in a brunette wig, khaki and leather coat and black skinny pants.

Bynes tweeted Friday that she wasn't happy with the blonde wig she was wearing the night of her arrest. "I need Nicki Minaj's wig person stat!" she joked.

Bynes also isn't happy with the way she was treated during her arrest, and said in a lengthy Twitter rant on Sunday that she plans to sue.

"To say I wasn't offended being treated like a mental insane person/criminal on the night the cops illegally entered my apartment, found nothing, sexually assaulted me, then arrested me taking me to a mental hospital, then locking me up all night for no wrong doing [was] criminal on THEIR part," she wrote. "My lawyer and I are taking this mistake extremely seriously! You cannot illegally enter my apartment then take me to mental hospital without any grounds. I have never been so offended in my life. They found nothing criminal on me or around me, one cop then sexually assaulted me, so I'm suing for all of the above!"

"I'll be happy when I get money compensation from the cop who assaulted me and NYPD for wrongfully arresting me and having me put into a mental hospital and jail overnight!" she added. "I don't want to keep talking about it. My lawyer is taking care of it for me."

Bynes also told her Twitter followers to not believe any reports about her parents, whom she also plans to sue.

"Never trust or listen to a word any person from my family says to the press. I am suing them for money laundering/unethical manager work, I never signed a contract with them, and they had been stealing my money without me knowing, claiming they were managing me somehow when they have no right to act as if they did anything to help or enhance my career and I want money back that I earned on my own," the former Nickelodeon star wrote. "I'm 27 and don't like when press talks to my parents. My parents are almost 70 years old. We are no longer on speaking terms. I would rather them be homeless than live off of my money."

