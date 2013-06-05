The Twitter confessions continue. Troubled star Amanda Bynes has taken a break from her legal battles and online feuds to address just what's exactly on her mind these days -- including who's at the top of her hot guys list.

Tweeting on Tuesday, June 4, Bynes, 27, revealed who she's got her eye on: "Liam Helmsworth is the most gorgeous man on the face of the earth other than Tanz Watson. FYi!" Bynes wrote, misspelling the Australian hunk's last name.

As it happens, both men mentioned are connected to another former child star, Miley Cyrus. (Hemsworth, of course, has dated Cyrus on-and-off since 2009, and Watson, a model and actor, was last seen alongside Cyrus in the 2012 movie "LOL").

Now that Hemsworth, 23, and Cyrus' engagement is off, as Us Weekly exclusively reported in May, could Bynes be trying to make her move? If so, it wouldn't be the first time the "Easy A" actress got close to the "Hunger Games" star.

In 2011, while Hemsworth and Cyrus were on a relationship break, the "Catching Fire" actor was seen cuddling with Bynes at Trousdale nightclub in West Hollywood.

Cyrus, 20, another heavy Twitter user, hasn't yet addressed Bynes' advances to Hemsworth on her own page. For his part, Hemsworth coincidentally joined Twitter on Wednesday for the very first time, but he isn't following Bynes or Cyrus just yet.

Bynes' most recent comments come after weeks of headline-making tweets and events. She's due back in court on July 18 for a hearing on her May 23 arrest. After a supposed bong-throwing incident in her NYC apartment, she was charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment.