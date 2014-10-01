Amanda Bynes is having trust issues, according to a new report.

"She's very well aware that everyone's attacking her," a friend told People. "She can't really trust anybody."

Lindsey White, a hairstylist who worked on the troubled starlet a few times within the last month, implied that the former child star is misjudged and she's "extremely funny and goofy."

It's been a rough go for the former "Easy A" actress, having been arrested over the weekend for DUI after being found reportedly under the influence of Adderall. According to TMZ, Amanda has a "weed problem," too. To add to to her legal trouble, she's currently on three years' probation stemming from a 2012 DUI arrest and was hospitalized last year after starting a fire in a neighbor's driveway.

Up until very recently, Amanda had been either hanging with her hairstylist at her home or attending classes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Irvine, but on Wednesday came word that she has been expelled following a spate of odd behavior that sources say appeared to have been marijuana-fueled.

"She is such a sweet person," her hairstylist friend said. "It sucks that somebody doesn't even want to go outside to a restaurant because they're so paranoid about the way they look because they've been so trashed by the media."

It certainly appeared as though Amanda had found normalcy in her life, or at least at school. People cites a classmate who said Amanda was never out of control, but she did show up to school often in sunglasses. Still, she "seemed stable about her life and about her career," the classmate said.

Her fellow FIDM students "tried to be there for her," the classmate said. "We helped her out figuring out computer stuff and anything we could do to help her succeed. It makes me sad that this happened because she was honestly trying."