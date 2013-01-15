She's baaaack! Amanda Bynes emerged from relative obscurity again on Monday, Jan. 14, to share her new look with fans.

In a few images posted to her Tumblr, the former child star showed off a new cheek piercing on her left cheek, grinning for the camera from behind a set of sunglasses.

The actress also flaunted bleached-blond hair and a bright blue collared shirt in the snap.

Bynes, 26, has been keeping a low profile since her move to New York last fall following a string of very odd behaviors that landed her in the headlines.

In November, one tabloid claimed that Bynes was parading around naked in an New York tanning salon wearing nothing but her goggles and looking stick-skinny.

Bynes retaliated by telling Us Weekly that she was planning on suing the magazine for "printing a fake story."

"I'm not 'troubled.' I don't get naked in public," she added. "I'm 26, a multi-millionaire, retired. Please respect my privacy."

The "Easy A" actress was hit with a DUI, two hit-and-run charges and two separate charges for driving with a suspended license last year.

She has since removed herself from Twitter, instead encouraging her fans to follow her on Tumblr on Monday, the same day she posted shots of her new piercings.

"What you think about you bring about," she quoted in a later post.

