Amanda Bynes will not back down.

The 26-year-old actress entered a plea of "not guilty" to driving under the influence on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Celeb mugshots

Bynes was not in court, but had her lawyer enter the plea on her behalf, TMZ reports. The What I Like About You star was formally charged with a DUI following her arrest April 6 after colliding with a police car in West Hollywood. She refused, however, to take a breathalyzer or blood test.

If convicted, Bynes could face a maximum of 6 months in jail and a minimum of 48 hours in jail.

PHOTOS: Child stars gone bad

The actress reached out to President Barack Obama on Tuesday for help in her case. "Hey Barack Obama... I don't drink," she tweeted. "Please fire the cop who arrested me. I also don't hit and run. The end."

Bynes was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in Hollywood a month after her DUI arrest. On May 27 she tweeted, "I can't help but laugh at all of you writing fake stories about me. I was not in any hit and runs. I don't drink so the DUI is false."

PHOTOS: Celebrity meltdowns

The star's next court date is set for July 18.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Pleads Not Guilty to DUI