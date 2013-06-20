Move over, Superman -- there's a new hero in town: Amanda Bynes! The troubled starlet gave herself a giant pat on the back via Twitter, raving about the recent decision she made to go through nose surgery.

In a few tweets on Wednesday, June 19, the former All That star was boastful at best, calling herself a "hero" for her latest medical procedure. "I was born with a webbing in between my eyes," she wrote. "That was a birth defect that I had surgically removed! I've never been more excited!"

She continued, "I consider myself to be a hero to have suffered 27 years with a birth defect and to just now have it surgically removed! I had to share my story with you so the media would stop using old photos of me and stop writing lies about me having odd behavior when I was just embarrassed to share the fact that I had a birth defect."

The 27-year-old Easy A actress also gave props to her medical team for their help. "My doctors are heroes who also correct kids who have cleft lip -- something as traumatic as webbing in between your eyes!" she added. "I wanted to share my story with you to prove that I'm not crazy, I was just embarrassed."

Hero Bynes, who says she needs a "few more surgeries to shave" her nose bridge down, is excited to jumpstart her music career post-surgery.

"Surgery is a complete miracle for me -- nothing can hold you back from living out your dreams," she concluded. "There's a surgery for everything that's wrong with you!"

Bynes is due in court July 18 following her arrest on May 23, when she was charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Post-Nose Surgery: "I Consider Myself a Hero"