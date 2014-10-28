Amanda Bynes will be calling a psychiatric facility "home" for at least another month.

According to TMZ, Amanda's doctors secretly got an order from a judge to extend the troubled actress's stay because she's in such bad shape.

She is "very ill" and in no shape to care for herself, doctors at the facility told a judge, the website said. The judge, agreed.

The "Hairspray" star has been in treatment for a little more than two weeks and will now remain for 30 more days, and possibly more. Had the judge not granted an extension, Amanda could have left the facility, which more people believe she would have considering she was involuntarily committed in the first place.

Some media outlets are reporting that doctors are even seeking to hold Amanda for up to a year.

It is unknown whether Amanda's parents will seek to regain a conservatorship over their daughter like they once had.

The psychiatric hold comes after a string of incidents involving Amanda, including an arrest for driving under the influence near Los Angeles and an accusation of shoplifting in New York.