Looking good, girl! Amanda Bynes has been very under-the-radar for nearly a year, but she has resurfaced on a friend's Instagram, and she's looking better than ever!

On Aug. 16, the one-time actress attended an event for The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief with her buddy, clothing designer Michael Costello. Michael posted a photo of the pair two days after the event, saying, "Me and My friend Amanda Bynes at the @soarlosangeles event a few days ago."

Rocking a black dress and a smile, Amanda looks healthy as her long blond locks flowed down to her chest.

Amanda has popped up a few times in 2015 and she's appears to be getting better with every outing. Her appearance these days is a far cry from her oversized glasses, wig-wearing style during a long period of erratic behavior last year. In July, Amanda was again looking great as she posed at an event with Michael's boyfriend, Jesse Castell.

An aspiring fashion designer, Amanda has apparently been learning the business from Michael.

Last June, Amanda made another rare appearance, popping up at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. At the time, an attorney for her parents said the "Easy A" actress "is doing great, working on her fashion designs and staying focused on living a balanced and healthy life."

Earlier this year a source said that she "has her own apartment and is much happier. She and her parents are getting along and Amanda is clear-headed, more focused and has more independence."