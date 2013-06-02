Amanda Bynes is seeking medical help -- for more plastic surgery? After complaining about her appearance in a post-arrest tweet, the headline-making actress, 27, claimed to TMZ that she underwent a nose job on Saturday, June 1, in NYC. Telling TMZ that she had the surgery in Manhattan, the All That star explained: "I have no bandage on. It's healing on its own like my doctor asked."

(In a May 27 tweet following the alleged bong-throwing incident, Bynes had said, "I'm getting in shape and getting a nose job!") The former child star says there are more surgeries in the works. "I'm getting one more in 3 weeks, they are short amazing surgeries done while I'm awake but under general anesthesia. It's almost perfect."

Bynes also announced the apparent surgery on, of course, her Twitter. "My dad is as ugly as RuPaul! So thankful I look nothing like you both!" she sniped. "I had nose surgery after my mug shots so my nose and I are gorgeous!"

RuPaul caught wind of the insult and tweeted a response. "Derogatory slurs are ALWAYS an outward projection of a person's own poisonous self-loathing @AmandaBynes," the drag superstar, 52, wrote.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Says She Had Another Nose Job June 1