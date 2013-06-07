Liam Hemsworth in, Drake out! Two days after Amanda Bynes tweeted how "gorgeous" the Australian actor is, she's taking aim -- and showing a change of heart -- to her past crush, Drake.

PHOTOS: Amanda through the years

In March, the troubled actress, 27, wrote a now-nearly legendary tweet to the Canadian-born singer, writing, "I want @drake to murder my vagina." In other tweets, she called the "Best I Ever Had" rapper a "hot fellow."

PHOTOS: Celeb meltdowns

The former What I Like About You star is now singing quite a different tune. On Thursday, June 6, she tweeted, "Drake has the ugliest smile, ugly gums uneven teeth ugly eyes" before deleting the post. She later added, "I won’t deny calling @drake ugly."

Drake, 26, hasn't responded to any of Bynes comments. He's just the latest victim in Bynes' barrage of Twitter insults. On May 29, she slammed past 'N Sync member Lance Bass, calling him "an ugly ex boy band member with no talent or career."

PHOTOS: Child stars gone bad

The Easy A actress is due back in court on July 18 for a hearing on her May 23 arrest; after a supposed bong-throwing incident in her NYC apartment, she was charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Slams Former Crush Drake, Calls Him "Ugly"