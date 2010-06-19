Amanda Bynes Tweets: I've 'Retired' from Acting
Amanda Bynes tweeted surprising career news on Saturday.
"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem," she wrote. "If I don't love something anymore I stop doing it."
"I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it," she continued. "I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first, I've retired."
As a teenager Bynes starred on her Nickelodeon variety series "The Amanda Show" and on the dramedy series "What I Like About You." Her big-screen credits include "She's the Man" and "Hairspray."
