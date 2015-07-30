Amanda Seyfried puts the 'do in do-gooder.

The "Ted 2" actress was spotted in New York on July 29, sporting a new lob haircut. This is equivalent to a major hair transformation, considering we're used to seeing her only with long, flowing tresses.

The actress debuted the look while entering her apartment, fresh off a walk with her lovable dog, Finn.

The shoulder-length hair looks radiant. During her hair debut, Amanda donned sunglasses, focusing all attention on her voluminous hairstyle.

The fresh cut, while gorgeous, wasn't all just for vanity, though. The actress is donating her chopped locks to the non-profit Locks of Love, which makes wigs for ill children. Amanda actually gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers a hint that change was headed her way, posting a photo of her dog with her hair on his head.

"Finn is wearing my #locksforlove," she wrote.