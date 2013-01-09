Amanda Seyfried has been a mainstay on red carpets for quite some time now. And with the worldwide success of "Les Misérables," she finds herself making the rounds at all the award shows. But first things first: What's a girl to wear to all of these fabulous events?

"I have no idea what I'm wearing," she told Wonderwall at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York on Jan. 8. "To be honest with you, as soon as I land tomorrow [in Los Angeles] my stylist Allison will show me some dresses she'll think I might like."

Ever the red carpet veteran, Amanda already has a few designers on her radar. "Valentino is always good for an awards show. I think Stella McCartney is always doing something really fun."

Thankfully, while she's been busy attending, she has people already on the case to find perfect gowns for the occasion. "My publicist usually tells me what she wants me to wear," she said. "Then I usually fight with her and then I usually wear what she wants me to wear."

Even though she's been in the spotlight for years, Amanda still gets excited about the perks of being an actress in Hollywood.

"Going to this premiere ["Les Misérables"] in London [was so glamorous]," she said. "I saw myself up on the huge screens on the red carpet. It was kind of cheesy but at the same time, really amazing."

And while she's all about glamming up for big events, Amanda wants nothing more than a low-key Valentine's Day. "I'll probably hang out with my dog." Such sweet, puppy love to look forward to!

