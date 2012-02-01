Amanda Seyfried has been linked to the hottest guys in Hollywood -- Dominic Cooper, Ryan Phillippe and Alexander Skarsgard, to name a few -- but that doesn't mean she's sleeping around.

"I'm terrified of being promiscuous," the Gone star tells the March issue of Glamour. "I don't like the feeling you get when it's not something that you truly want to do, and I hate the emotional abuse you give yourself afterward."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

"It's just uncomfortable when you're with somebody and you're like, 'I don't really know if I'm even comfortable with this. Why did I? Eww!'" she continues. "I think dating can come without sex."

(Ironically, Seyfried will portray '70s porn star Linda Lovelace in an upcoming biopic.)

PHOTOS: Amanda Seyfried's best red carpet looks

Though she was recently linked to real estate exec Andrew Joblon (they've since split), Seyfried says Cooper, 33, was the last man she truly loved.

"He was my last real boyfriend. We still joke about having kids, like, 'If it doesn't work out with other people, we might as well just have a child," Seyfried says. "And there's a part of that that feels. . .possible."

PHOTOS: Stars who want to become mothers

Seyfried, 26, says she thinks about kids "all the time," telling Glamour: "I feel like the next person I commit to, that's going to be the guy who I'm going to have kids with. That's in my crazy female brain. So that's why I'm like, 'I can't commit.'"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly