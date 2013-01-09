It takes a village to get Amanda Seyfried red carpet ready.

At the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City Jan. 8., the Les Miserables actress, 27, turned heads in a studded Bottega Veneta dress, Alexandre Birman sandals and Norman Silverman jewels.

When selecting what to wear for A-list events, Seyfried defers to a team of experts. "My publicist usually tells me what to wear, and then I usually fight with her, and then I usually wear what she wants me to wear," the beaming actress told Us Weekly.

Seyfried, who also works with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, admitted she still doesn't have a dress for the 70th Annual Golden Globes, airing live on NBC Jan. 13. "I have no idea what I'm wearing, to be honest. As soon as I land in L.A., I'll go to my stylist's house and she'll show me some dresses she thinks that I might like," said the star, who estimates it takes 90 minutes to get ready before an event. "My stylist picks out a few and then I decide what I'm comfortable with."

To look and feel her best on the red carpet, Seyfried sticks to the same exercise routine. "I'm constantly working out," she told Us. "I'm really into jumping rope for like a half hour a day."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Seyfried: I'm Told What to Wear and It Causes a Fight