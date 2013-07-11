To paraphrase Dolly Parton, Amanda Seyfried will always love Dominic Cooper. In the August issue of ELLE magazine, Seyfried opens up about her current status with her ex-boyfriend Cooper -- who she once said broke her heart.

"We love each other," the 27-year-old Lovelace actress says of Cooper. "He'll always be in my life regardless of what his girlfriends or future wife think. I'm never going to be with a guy that can't deal with my friendship with him."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

Seyfried and the British actor, 35, who costarred in 2008's Mamma Mia!, dated for more than three years before splitting in 2010. In the April 2011 issue of ELLE, Seyfried said they split after she learned Cooper was still seeing someone else. "I got my heart broken pretty hard," she said at the time. "I was just kind of foolishly thinking that the two of them were done and Dom and I were involved."

Since their relationship, Seyfried has dated a long list of A-list stars including Ryan Phillippe and Josh Hartnett -- but her current crush is not in the business.

"[He's] someone separate from my industry life -- I've known him since he was 16 . . . I picture him as the father of my children all the time," she gushes. "But it is a fantasy right now."

PHOTOS: Amanda Seyfried's hottest hookups

But there's no doubt Seyfried has a deep physical attraction for her new man -- because otherwise she wouldn't be dating him!

"Everybody I've dated I've been sexually attracted to immediately," she shares. "Sparks don't grow -- your vagina doesn't become more inclined to wanting someone just because you're around them."

PHOTOS: Amanda's red carpet style

For more of Seyfried's interview with ELLE, pick up the August issue on stands July 23.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Seyfried on Ex Boyfriend Dominic Cooper: "We Love Each Other"