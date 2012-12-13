Who knew Amanda Seyfried could rap?

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dec. 13, the 27-year-old actress reenacted a night out she had with her Les Miserables costars at a karaoke bar in Japan. Sipping sake and wearing a frog mask, Seyfried showed off her hip-hop skills by performing 2Pac's 1995 classic "California Love (feat. Dr. Dre)."

"When in doubt, just do a little rap," the starlet said before finding her rhythm. "I'm going to do this."

The TV host called Seyfried's rendition "fantastic" before moving onto her gift giving segment. The Dear John actress isn't the only famous face to show off her rap abilities on the daytime talk show: Rebel Wilson, 26, performed Salt-n-Pepa's 1993 hit single "Shoop" in the Oct. 4 episode.

Tell Us: Are you impressed by Amanda Seyfried's rapping?

