Amanda Seyfried has had quite the year.

Not only was the actress' romance with ex-fling Ryan Phillippe watched with a close eye, but she also starred in two big-screen movies: Red Riding Hood and In Time -- a sci-fi thriller in which she played opposite Justin Timberlake.

This past spring, the Allentown, Pa. native, who turns 26 today, purchased a taxidermy mini horse named Antoine.

"I love good taxidermy, it's like art," she told the Daily Express in April.

In the November issue of Glamour U.K., the blonde beauty revealed that she attends regular therapy sessions to cope with the panic attacks she now suffers as a result of being in the public eye.

"[Therapy] has been such a great tool, and my therapist told me that I passed with flying colors, but we'll see how things go," Seyfried said in the interview.

She also opened up about how dating Philippe contributed to her anxiety. The pair began dating after meeting at a party in October 2010 and were together for seven months until they called it quits in June after taking a short break in February. "When I was with Ryan, people followed me so much more, and that's probably one of the reasons that I'm not looking to date someone who's famous now," said the star, who's currently dating real estate exec Andrew Joblon.

Last month, it was reported that the actress is in talks to star in a biopic about Deep Throat porn star Linda Lovelace, Variety reported. Peter Sarsgaard, 40, will reportedly play her husband, pornographer Chuck Traynor.

