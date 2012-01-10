Talk about commitment to character!

Amanda Seyfried is going to get naked for her role as Deep Throat porn star Linda Lovelace in the upcoming biopic Lovelace. The film's producer, Patrick Muldoon, told E! Online, "It's going to be very risque!"

"[Nudity is] a new thing for her," Muldoon explained to the site. Seyfried has actually done partial nudity in the 2006 film Alpha Dog and 2009's Chloe. "But it's not about nudity. It's profound. It's the performance that she's giving... She's doing such an amazing job. We're about two weeks into filming, and the movie's going to be incredible."

While the Lovelace producer said there is "a lot of nudity" in the film, it's "a message movie about respecting women."

In addition to Seyfried, 26, Demi Moore will have a role in the film playing feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

