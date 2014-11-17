Amanda Bynes is apologizing for saying she wanted to murder her parents in a disturbing audio that leaked online. As Gossip Cop reported, the troubled star’s former roommate recorded her talking about how she wants to slit her dad’s throat and cut her mom’s wrists. After the shocking recording was posted by TMZ, reportedly in an attempt to get health professionals to see Bynes’ current state, she took to Twitter to insist she was joking.

Now, in a statement to “Access Hollywood,” Bynes both takes responsibility and deflects it, apologizing for her words, but putting the blame for her rant going public squarely on unidentified people. Bynes says, “I’m sorry I trusted people who clearly were not my friends and capitalized on my illness. I am doing my best to get better. I am truly sorry for the statements I made. I am sorry for any pain I caused my family and others.”

She continues, “I am thankful for everyone’s patience and understanding. I never expected others to take advantage and profit from my condition. I’m disappointed with those who lulled me into a false sense of security only to find out they really are only interested in selling my privacy to the media.” Bynes’ statement was provided through her attorney. She has not mentioned it on social media but did tweet Sunday night, “actions speak louder than words.”

Bynes’ lawyer, David Esquibias, further slammed the leak to “Access Hollywood,” noting that the recording took place “several days ago,” and that the actress is “not with these people anymore. “These girls are just looking to make a buck,” said Esquibias, who added, “Amanda sees her doctors four days a week and I’m in contact with her all day, every day.”