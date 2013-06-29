Slam dunk! New York Knicks player Amar'e Stoudemire married Alexis Welch, the mother of his four children on Saturday in Miami, Fla., his rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

PHOTOS: Sexy celeb dads

Although the pair were legally married in their New York City apartment on Dec. 12, 12012, they wanted to throw a huge wedding reception to celebrate. "This is fairy tale amazing down to every last detail," a source tells Us of the beautiful event that took place at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, with the couple's guests staying at Fontainebleau hotel.

Indeed, guests included most of the Knicks, including Carmelo Anthony, his wife La La, and Tyson Chandler, as well as Timbaland, Swizz Beatz with wife Alicia Keys, Spanx creator Sarah Blakely and her husband Jessie Itzler, among others.

PHOTOS: Stars' stunning weddings

The couple's children: daughters Assata and Are, and two sons, Amare, and their newborn boy (who was born in May), were all a part of the wedding party.

Oprah Winfrey's famed event planner, Colin Cowie, and his team planned the whole weekend for the star-studded guests. A source tells Us that the bride wore a J'Anton wedding gown and a Oscar de la Renta reception gown and was joined by six bridesmaids.

The NBA all-star player, 30, wore a Calvin Klein Collection wedding suit and a Lanvin reception suit, complete with a red jacket. He was joined by 11 groomsmen.

PHOTOS: TV and movie wedding gowns

The couple met in 2002 after Stoudemire was drafted by the Phoenix Suns. They got engaged in Paris in June 2012.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Awe-inspiring celeb wedding photos

Jennifer Aniston: My wedding hair should look like I just 'had a romp'

Jessica Alba's anniversary tweet for hubby Cash Warren